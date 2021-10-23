Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $68,690,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

