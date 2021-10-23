FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,181,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Ball by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

