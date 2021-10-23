Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $50.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $51.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2022 earnings at $67.45 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,335.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3,379.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

