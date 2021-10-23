Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

