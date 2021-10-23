KeyCorp Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

CRK opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

