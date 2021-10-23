Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMTX. Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 2,707.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

