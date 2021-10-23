Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.48 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $1,286,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,878 shares of company stock valued at $65,427,135. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

