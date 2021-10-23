Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.50.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

