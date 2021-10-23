TD Securities Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.00.

SLF stock opened at C$70.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.04. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$51.59 and a one year high of C$71.20. The stock has a market cap of C$41.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.741948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

