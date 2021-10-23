Titan Mining (TSE:TI) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Canaccord Genuity

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:TI opened at C$0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. Titan Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.78 million and a PE ratio of -43.57.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

