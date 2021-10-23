Royal Bank of Canada Raises Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$3.00

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.09. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,029,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,110,140.85. Insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473 over the last three months.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

