Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.30

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 367169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,358,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,992,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

