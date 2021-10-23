JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $705.96

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 705.96 ($9.22) and last traded at GBX 701 ($9.16), with a volume of 139709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($9.12).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 685.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 660.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

