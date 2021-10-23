WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

