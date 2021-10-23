Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$54.40 and last traded at C$56.28. Approximately 77,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 128,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.50.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.91.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

