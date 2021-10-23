Financial Analysis: Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) & Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Vail Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 15.34 $15.15 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 7.29 $98.83 million $3.19 111.13

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gambling.com Group and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.42%. Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $312.55, indicating a potential downside of 11.83%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 6.45% 7.40% 2.12%

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Gambling.com Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

