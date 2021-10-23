Critical Analysis: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ)

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alvarion and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvarion N/A N/A N/A Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21%

This table compares Alvarion and Plantronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvarion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.65 -$57.33 million $3.17 8.39

Alvarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alvarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alvarion has a beta of -3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alvarion and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvarion 0 0 0 0 N/A Plantronics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Plantronics has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.18%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Alvarion.

Summary

Plantronics beats Alvarion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. engages in the provision of autonomous wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks. Its products and services include Advidity WBSac, Bolster WBSn, Arena Controller, solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, and solutions for enterprise connectivity. The company was founded on September 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

