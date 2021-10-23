TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.35.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.2198417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -13.82%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

