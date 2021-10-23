TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.35.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.2198417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -13.82%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

