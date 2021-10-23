Raymond James Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $45.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.98.

OVV opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after buying an additional 289,013 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

