ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $103.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.08.

ARCB opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

