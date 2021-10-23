Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IPSEY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ipsen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

