Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $390.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina’s research and development expenses increased 30.3% year over year, while selling, general & administrative expenses rose 133.3% in the second quarter of 2021. These pushed up operating costs by 85.2%. These rising costs are building pressure on the bottom line. Further, on lack of clarity related to the resurgence of coronavirus and emergence of the delta strain, the company had to put some moderation in terms of its second-half 2021 expectation related to business growth. The GRAIL acquisition-related complications are weighing on the stock. On a positive note, Illumina exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year improvement in segmental revenues across all geographies surpassed the company’s expectations. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $422.92.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $409.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.86 and a 200 day moving average of $440.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,180 shares of company stock worth $3,519,809. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

