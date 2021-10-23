Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price objective on Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$35.86 and a 52 week high of C$57.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.15.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$44.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.3399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

