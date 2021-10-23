FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

MBCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

