The Travelers Companies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.57 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $12.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

TRV stock opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $116.71 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

