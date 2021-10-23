Ceridian HCM’s (CDAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDAY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

