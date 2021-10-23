Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

