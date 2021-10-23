London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a £103 ($134.57) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,600 ($99.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.47 billion and a PE ratio of 75.47. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 12-month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,901.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,696.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

