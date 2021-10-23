Croda International’s (CRDA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRDA. Barclays raised Croda International to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 9,258 ($120.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.90. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a one year high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,912 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,761.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6 shares of company stock valued at $52,376.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

