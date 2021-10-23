Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 426 ($5.57).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Tuesday. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

