Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

