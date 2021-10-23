NextEra Energy’s (NEE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.25.

NEE opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

