Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

