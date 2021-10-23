Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.