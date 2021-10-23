Wolfe Research Upgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.