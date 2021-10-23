Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Financial Contrast

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.79, meaning that its share price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prospect Capital and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital 152.51% 8.37% 4.97% FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prospect Capital and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prospect Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.43%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than FOMO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Prospect Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Prospect Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prospect Capital and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital $631.97 million 5.16 $963.81 million $0.73 11.48 FOMO $90,000.00 102.28 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats FOMO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

