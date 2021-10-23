UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.84 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.84.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $59.73.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

