Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.56.
PENN stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.55.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.