Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.56.

PENN stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

