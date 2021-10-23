City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.18

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.57. City Developments shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 3,470 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDEVY shares. CLSA upgraded shares of City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

City Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

