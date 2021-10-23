Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.61. Conifer shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 18,430 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 38,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

