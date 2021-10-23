Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.75. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 3,281,846 shares.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

