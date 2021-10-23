Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.70

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.70 and traded as low as C$15.99. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$16.26, with a volume of 59,837 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Laurentian downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.70. The firm has a market cap of C$673.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million. Analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,600.00%.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

