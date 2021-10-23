AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,842.89

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,842.89 ($24.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.82). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,880 ($24.56), with a volume of 15,512 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,842.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,039.37. The company has a market capitalization of £425.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

