International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 11,308 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a market cap of $55.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.37.

About International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

