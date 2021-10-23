Anthem, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $25.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $25.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $25.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.36.

ANTM stock opened at $433.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.19. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $435.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

