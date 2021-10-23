Piper Sandler Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.56.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

