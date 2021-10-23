FY2021 EPS Estimates for Benefitfocus, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Benefitfocus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.92 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $364.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

