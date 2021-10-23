FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.50. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

NYSE CCK opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97. Crown has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

