Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

FULT opened at $16.82 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 90.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

